North Dakota bill would charge abortion provider with murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

Performing an abortion in North Dakota would amount to murder and come with a life prison sentence under a bill proposed by a far-right Republican lawmaker who is a Lutheran pastor.

Rep. Jeff Hoverson’s bill, which is co-sponsored by some of the Legislature’s other most anti-abortion members, also would make it a felony punishable by up to five years in prison to help women get abortions, including by giving them rides to abortion clinics.

The bill doesn’t have the support of Republican leaders, so it’s unlikely to pass and would surely face a legal challenge even if it did.

Hoverson said Wednesday that he knows it’s a longshot but that he believes its a humanitarian issue to challenge abortion rights.

