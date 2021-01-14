Advertisement

NDT - Make-A-Wish North Dakota

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies after crashing with a snowplow
Health issue forces Jonny Lang to cancel all immediate shows
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Police allege 32-year-old Demetria Joseph fired a gun toward a man in the motel hallway, but...
Woman arrested following shooting at Motel 6 in Fargo
Several arrested after assault on Mayville State campus

Latest News

Fargo Cass Public Health
Fargo Cass Public Health holding COVID-19 rapid testing event
NDT - Fargo Public Schools Re-Entry
NDT - Fargo Public Schools Re-Entry
Willow City bar owner seeks money to file suit over closures
North Dakota bill would charge abortion provider with murder