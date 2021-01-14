Multiple people charged after brutal assault on Mayville State campus

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly filed court documents are shedding light on a disturbing and brutal assault on Mayville State’s campus this week.

20-year-old Oliver Barker, 55-year-old Norberto Zapata Sr., 34-year-old Omar Zapata, 32-year-old Felipe Zapata and a juvenile have all been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, along with various other, but similar charges. The search continues for 37-year-old Norberto Zapata Jr. who has been charged with attempted murder.

Documents say officers were called to Berg Hall on Jan. 9 for a report of an altercation.

When officers arrived, the male victim stated the men grabbed him by his hair, tearing it out and making him bleed. He said he had also been punched in the left eye, stabbed, hit with a bat and ran over by a car. The victim told officers he couldn’t remember the order that it all happened.

When officers looked back at security camera footage, they saw three vehicle pull into the dorm parking lot just after 3 p.m. that day.

In the video, officers watched as Zapata Jr. stabbed the victim with a screw driver in his right inner thigh, as well as the victim’s head. Documents say Felipe, Omar and the juvenile then held the victim down and started punching him.

Documents say seven others, including Zapata Sr. and Barker, can be seen on surveillance video standing by and watching the attack.

After the altercation, documents say those involved started walking back to their cars. At this point, the victim runs to one of the vehicles and punches out the driver’s window. Zapata Sr. then got out of the car and chased after the victim, documents say.

Barker then tried to strike the victim with a baseball bat, but the victim told officers that he was able to get the bat away from Barker.

Documents say Zapata Jr. then struck the victim with his car twice.

The victim told officers he only knew one of the men involved in the attack, the juvenile.

The victim’s condition is unknown, but Traill County Sheriff Steve Hunt tells Valley News Live the injuries are substantial.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.