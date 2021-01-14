Advertisement

January 13, 2021 Powerball numbers revealed

POWERBALL
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Powerball numbers for tonight’s drawing has been revealed.

They are 4,19,23,25 and 49, with a Powerball of 14.

The Megamillions did not see a winner on Tuesday night and is now at an estimated $750 Million.

We wanted to see the last time someone won a big prize in the Powerball and the Megamillions in North Dakota and Minnesota.

The last time someone in Minnesota won a prize in the Powerball was in January 2020 by a group of people in Coon Rapids.

They matched 5 numbers, and had they matched the Powerball, they say they would have all retired.

The last time someone in North Dakota won a prize, was back in 2016, where a person in Williston scored $3 million in the Megamillions game.

We could not find someone in North Dakota who won a big prize in the Powerball game during our research.

