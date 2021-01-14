Hornbacher’s Feed Hope campaign raises record $141,577 for Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Funds raised for this year’s Hornbacher’s “Feed Hope” campaign set a new record.

The campaign raised $141,577 for the Great Plains Food Bank. This surpasses last year’s record of $80,898.

This year’s record gift is enough to supply more than 424,000 meals to those in need in North Dakota and western Minnesota.

In total, the campaign raised $161,577. Hornbacher’s donated $10,000 each to the Emergency Food Pantry and the Dorothy Day Food Pantry.

Feed Hope, which asked customers to make donations at the checkout lines at the store’s eight locations in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead throughout the month of December, has now raised $657,849 since 2011, which is enough to provide food for nearly two million meals for those in need.

