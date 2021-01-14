Advertisement

Hornbacher’s Feed Hope campaign raises record $141,577 for Great Plains Food Bank

Great Plains Food Bank
Great Plains Food Bank(KFYR)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Funds raised for this year’s Hornbacher’s “Feed Hope” campaign set a new record.

The campaign raised $141,577 for the Great Plains Food Bank. This surpasses last year’s record of $80,898.

This year’s record gift is enough to supply more than 424,000 meals to those in need in North Dakota and western Minnesota.

In total, the campaign raised $161,577. Hornbacher’s donated $10,000 each to the Emergency Food Pantry and the Dorothy Day Food Pantry.

Feed Hope, which asked customers to make donations at the checkout lines at the store’s eight locations in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead throughout the month of December, has now raised $657,849 since 2011, which is enough to provide food for nearly two million meals for those in need.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several arrested after assault on Mayville State campus
One person dies after crashing with a snowplow
From left to right: Felipe Zapata, Omar Zapata, Oliver Barker, Norberto Zapata Sr.
Multiple people charged after brutal assault on Mayville State campus
Health issue forces Jonny Lang to cancel all immediate shows
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

News - 10:00PM News Jan 14 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Jan 14 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Jan 14 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Jan 14 - Part 2
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Jan 14
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Jan 14
News - Whistleblower story ends with accuser paying up
News - Whistleblower story ends with accuser paying up
App helps lead to arrest of man who stole a truck in Fargo