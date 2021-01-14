Advertisement

Harold Bornstein, Trump’s former personal physician, dies at age 73

By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Dr. Harold Bornstein, President Donald Trump’s former personal physician, died Friday at age 73, according to his obituary.

A cause of death was not given. He is survived by his wife and children.

A gastroenterologist, Bornstein was Trump’s personal physician from 1980 to 2017, the New York Times reported, having inherited Trump from his father, Dr. Jacob Bornstein.

During Trump’s first presidential campaign, Bornstein wrote a glowing letter that praised his health, saying “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

The Times reported he later fell out of favor with Trump for disclosing that the president was taking medication for his hair.

Bornstein claimed that Trump’s associates took the president’s medical records in February 2017 in what he describes as a raid, two days after Bornstein made the disclosure about the hair medication.

