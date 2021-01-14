Advertisement

Foundations Join Together to Set Up Coffee for Healthcare Heroes Fund

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You can do your part to make sure our healthcare workers are being taken care of in the midst of the pandemic.

The FM Area Foundation recently teamed up with the Offutt Family Foundation to set up the “Coffee for Healthcare Heroes Fund” to provide coffee gift cards to our frontline workers.

So far, $40,000 in gift cards have been distributed to workers at Sanford, Essentia, and the Fargo VA. The FM Area Foundation and the Offutt Family Foundation each initially invested $20,000 into the fund. The R.D. Offutt Company and Microsoft TechSpark, as well as individual donors, have also contributed to the fund.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

