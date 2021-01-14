Do your homework before booking a room

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The next time you’re looking to book a room at a hotel or motel, police recommend doing your homework. After hearing that Fargo police paid a visit to the Motel 6 in Fargo, more than six hundred times in the last couple of years, we called about other places. Police say they don’t keep a running tab on each motel or hotel and this particular case, the numbers were determined upon a specific media request. In other words, there’s no way to find out about a particular location unless you file an open records request.

You can however, look to a crime mapping feature. In Fargo’s case, its on the police department’s website.

https://fargond.gov/city-government/departments/police/police-records-data/crime-mapping

In fact, many communities offer this and police say, its a good practice for anyone prior to staying at any hotel, motel or resort anywhere in the world. Keep in mind, you wont all crimes listed. In Fargo, you won’t get information on things like narcotics and sex crimes, but it will give you updates on the most recent burglaries, vandalism and others.

Police also say that within the many calls to service at some motels and hotels, the vast majority were officer generated, community oriented policing and field contacts.

They are described as proactive measure to try and cut down on crime. Its not uncommon for officers to drive through parking lots multiple times during their shifts looking for stolen vehicles and vehicles belonging to known criminals. And of course, authorities also rely on you.

If you see something that looks suspicious, dont hesitate to give them a call and let them check it out. You could also notify the motel or hotel front desk. As one officer said, “As problem guests become scarce, desirable guests check in more often.”

Fargo police have, in the past, offered hotel safety training classes, which offer employees warning signs to look out for, not only, at the front desk, but in the rooms.

