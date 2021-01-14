Bill would bar North Dakota businesses from refusing cash

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Republican North Dakota lawmaker wants to prohibit businesses from banning cash as a payment.

Rep. Ben Koppelman says cashless transactions create economic barriers for some residents. The legislation would bar businesses from refusing to accept cash from someone making an in-person purchase. Koppelman, says not everyone has a bank account or credit or debit cards.

There is no federal law mandating that businesses or individuals accept paper currency or coins for payment. But states may develop their own laws. Some other states and municipalities already ban cashless businesses.

