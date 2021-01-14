248 new Covid cases, 8 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 248 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in the state.

In total, 1,365 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 54 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.00 percent.

There are now 1,764 active cases in North Dakota, with 78 patients hospitalized.

