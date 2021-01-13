Advertisement

Walz extends Minnesota’s coronavirus state of emergency

Gov. Walz
Gov. Walz(KVLY)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz has extended Minnesota’s peacetime state of emergency by another 30 days so he can continue to use executive orders to direct the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Legislature in session, the governor no longer needs to call special sessions to give lawmakers a chance to rescind those extensions.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told the Executive Council Wednesday that Minnesota has now recorded 440,354 coronavirus cases, averaging about 10,000 new cases per week, with 5,774 deaths, averaging about 40 per day. Health officials on Wednesday reported 1,505 new cases and 50 new deaths.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies after crashing with a snowplow
Health issue forces Jonny Lang to cancel all immediate shows
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Police allege 32-year-old Demetria Joseph fired a gun toward a man in the motel hallway, but...
Woman arrested following shooting at Motel 6 in Fargo
Several arrested after assault on Mayville State campus

Latest News

Fargo Cass Public Health
Fargo Cass Public Health holding COVID-19 rapid testing event
Willow City bar owner seeks money to file suit over closures
North Dakota bill would charge abortion provider with murder
A preliminary crime report released Wednesday showed that violent crime including homicide,...
Tumultuous year results in more serious crime in St. Paul
Weather - Valley Today - January 14
Weather - Valley Today - January 14