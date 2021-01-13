UPDATE: Names of those involved in fiery crash released

KINDRED, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Highway Patrol released the names of those who were hospitalized following a fiery crash Tuesday.

Authorities say 45-year-old Kandyce Blumhagen, of Moorhead, was driving a 1996 Ford Thunderbird and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 69-year-old Alan Peterson, of Foreman, ND, was driving a 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport and was also taken to the hospital.

The Highway Patrol says after they collided head-on, Peterson’s vehicle went into a ditch and caught on fire. Blumhagen’s vehicle stayed on the road.

Peterson was taken out of the Jeep by a witness before it caught on fire and was transported to Essentia Health in Fargo. Blumhagen was transported to Sanford Health in Fargo.

The crash is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL: Two people are in the hospital tonight after a crash near Kindred.

It involved a 1996 Ford Thunderbird and a 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport.

Emergency crews were called around 6:30 Tuesday evening to the area of 54th St. SE and 160th Ave. SE for reports of a car in a ditch on fire.

When crews got on scene, they found two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision, with the Jeep ending up in a ditch that was fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Jeep was removed by a witness before it caught fire and before crews arrived on the scene.

Officials say crews were able to get everyone out of the vehicles and crews worked quickly to knock down the fire.

Both of the drivers were taken from the scene by ambulance with significant injuries, but officials say they are not life-threatening.

A cause is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Stick with Valley News Live on this developing story.

