Woman arrested following shooting at Motel 6 in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Louisiana woman is in custody after a shooting at a south Fargo motel.

Officers scrambled to the Motel 6 at 36th Street and 12th Avenue South around midnight Wednesday, Jan. 13 after reports of a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman.

Police allege 32-year-old Demetria Joseph fired a gun toward a man in the motel hallway, but did not hit him.

Police say she walked out to the parking lot when police arrived and immediately complied with the officers.

Joseph was booked on charges of aggravated reckless endangerment, possession of stolen firearm, and marijuana possession. There’s also an arrest warrant on her for a home invasion burglary.

