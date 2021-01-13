Advertisement

Woman arrested following shooting at Motel 6 in Fargo

By Julie Holgate and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Louisiana woman is in custody after a shooting at a south Fargo motel.

Officers scrambled to the Motel 6 at 36th Street and 12th Avenue South around midnight Wednesday, Jan. 13 after reports of a domestic dispute involving a man and a woman.

Police allege 32-year-old Demetria Joseph fired a gun toward a man in the motel hallway, but did not hit him.

Police say she walked out to the parking lot when police arrived and immediately complied with the officers.

Joseph was booked on charges of aggravated reckless endangerment, possession of stolen firearm, and marijuana possession. There’s also an arrest warrant on her for a home invasion burglary.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash kindred
Two hospitalized after crash near Kindred lights car in flames
North Dakota Department of Health
Lab Malfunction Affects COVID Tests
Coronavirus
Is North Dakota out of the woods with COVID-19 yet?
Health issue forces Jonny Lang to cancel all immediate shows
ND Moms Want Breastfeeding Laws Changed

Latest News

Minnesota Governor-elect Tim Walz takes questions about the state's budget forecast which was...
Gov. Walz, National Guard To Protect MN Capitol
Juan Brown updated mugshot
Moorhead man stabbed woman, threatened to ‘end it all’ because of cheating allegations
Weather - Noon Weather - January 13
Weather - Noon Weather - January 13
News - Noon News January 13 - Part 2
News - Noon News January 13 - Part 2
News - Noon News January 13 - Part 1
News - Noon News January 13 - Part 1