One person dies after crashing with a snowplow

(AP)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, a NDDOT snowplow truck that was pulling a plow trailer was pre-treating the roads for icy conditions southbound on I-29 about 20 miles south-east of Grafton.

Highway Patrol says while the plow truck was laying the pre-treat liquid on the road, it was hit from behind by a Honda Accord. Deputies say the person driving the Honda died from the crash.

