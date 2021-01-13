Moorhead man stabbed woman, threatened to ‘end it all’ because of cheating allegations

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - We’re learning new details about a life-threatening stabbing in Moorhead last weekend.

27-year-old Juan Pablo Brown has been formally charged in Clay County with attempted murder, second degree assault and third degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents say officers were called just before 2:30 on Jan. 10 for a stabbing at 1202 34th Ave. S. When officers arrived they found a woman lying face down in an apartment unit with blood on the floor and what appeared to be multiple stab wounds to her back.

Multiple witnesses told officers they heard the victim call out for help, screaming, ‘He’s going to kill me.’

We spoke with one of those witnesses Tuesday who says he heard a loud rumbling on the floor above his before he heard the shrieks of terror.

“All of a sudden, I hear this shrieking. And I’m like, ‘Whoa!’” Michael Wollschlager said.

“Yep. Loud screams!” Liz Schnellbach said.

“I hear this thundering down the stairs and then I hear a, ‘Help! Help! Someone call the police! He’s going to kill me!’” Wollschlager said.

Documents say the victim was transported to the hospital where it was discovered she had five stab wounds to her back, which caused both of her lungs to collapse, and she had a punctured liver and kidney.

When officers were able to speak with the victim, she stated Brown came over to her apartment on Jan. 9 and was very intoxicated. She says Brown accused her of cheating on him, and documents say Brown pulled the victim’s pants down, and inserted his fingers to ‘check’ if she had cheated on him. The victim stated this was done without consent. Documents say Brown also checked around the victim’s apartment to make sure no one else was there.

The victim says Brown then pulled out a knife and told her he was going to ‘end it all.’ The victim says she was able to talk Brown into putting the knife away, but told officers that Brown continued to drink.

Documents say Brown woke the victim up around noon the following day, Jan. 10, and demanded money. When the victim denied the request, the victim says Brown slapped her in the face and ran to get a knife from the kitchen. Brown told the victim he was going to kill her and then kill himself, documents say.

The victim then ran out of the apartment and documents say Brown chased her. Documents say once outside, the victim believed Brown was punching her in the back until she later realized she was bleeding. The victim was able to get into a neighbor’s apartment and that’s when the police were called.

Brown was found just before 4 p.m. that same afternoon and transported to a local hospital before being brought to the Clay County Jail.

Documents say Brown admitted to being angry with the victim, getting a knife, chasing the victim and stabbing her five times.

If convicted, Brown faces over 25 years in prison.

