Lawmakers likely unwilling to overhaul HIV-transmission law

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The Republican-led Legislature has signaled its reluctance to back legislation that would overhaul a state law that makes it a felony for people who have HIV to knowingly transmit the disease.

Under North Dakota law, a person convicted of exposing a partner to HIV without their consent could face up to 20 years in prison. It’s only an infraction with up to a $1,000 fine for someone who knowingly transmits other sexually transmitted diseases.

Rep. Gretchen Dobervich said current law is inconsistent and outdated. A 14-member House panel gave the bill filed by Democrats a “do not pass” recommendation.

