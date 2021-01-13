Advertisement

Lab Malfunction Affects COVID Tests

North Dakota Department of Health(North Dakota Department of Health)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health Public Health Laboratory has identified a software malfunction on a piece of lab equipment that affected 181 positive COVID-19 results that took place between Dec. 25, 2020 – Jan. 8, 2021.

Individuals impacted have been notified of the error. Lab staff say the issue has been resolved, and they’re increasing the frequency of their routine maintenance.

“While these lab issues are rare, we are committed to transparency to the public and the individuals we serve,” said Dr. Christie Massen, Chief Laboratory Officer for the NDDoH. “We take these malfunctions seriously and work to identify and quickly resolve the issues.”

