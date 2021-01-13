Health issue forces Jonny Lang to cancel all immediate shows

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Troubling news regarding Fargo native Jonny Lang. Voice problems have forced the singer and guitarist to cancel all confirmed appearances. In a post on his website, the 40 year old cited doctors orders, adding that there is hope for a natural recovery, but until progress is witnessed, no future plans will be initiated. Lang started playing at a very young age, scored a hit in the late 90′s with the song, “Lie to Me”, and has remained in the business since then.



