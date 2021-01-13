Gov. Walz, National Guard To Protect MN Capitol

ST. PAUL, MN (Valley News Live) - After the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, Gov. Tim Walz said that he plans to deploy the Minnesota National Guard to protect the MN state capitol against any threats leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Gov. Walz plans to sign an executive order to deploy the National Guard for several days. Due to reports of planned riots at capitol’s throughout the country, other Governors are considering doing the same. An FBI memo warned of threats to the Minnesota and Michigan state capitols due to election challenges. Gov. Walz called on state law enforcement officials to take the the threats seriously and to take precautions.

A statement was released on 1/13 that said “We will always support Minnesotans’ First Amendment rights to peacefully protest, but anyone involved in violent, illegal activity will be held accountable,” said Governor Walz. “We are tracking reports and monitoring the situation closely to enhance our response and change tactics as needed.”

The MN National Guard will work with other state resources, including the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers, and well as local law enforcement. A fence has been constructed around the Minnesota Capitol during the riots last summer. The State Patrol increased its presence at the Capitol and has obtained additional training, equipment, and personnel to ensure that they’re prepared for any potential threats.

