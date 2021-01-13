Advertisement

Gov. Tim Walz activates Minnesota National Guard

Gov. Tim Walz
Gov. Tim Walz
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he activated the Minnesota National Guard to assist state and local law enforcement in public safety efforts in Saint Paul over the coming days. The Governor’s action follows the violent insurrection at the United States Capitol last week and national reports of possible armed protests at state capitol buildings.

The Minnesota National Guard will work in coordination with other state resources, including the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers, as well as local law enforcement. In addition to the fence around the Minnesota Capitol that has been in place since last summer, the State Patrol has increased its presence to respond to various threats and prevent unlawful entry into the building and has continued to enhance readiness through training, equipment, and personnel.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies after crashing with a snowplow
Health issue forces Jonny Lang to cancel all immediate shows
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Police allege 32-year-old Demetria Joseph fired a gun toward a man in the motel hallway, but...
Woman arrested following shooting at Motel 6 in Fargo
Several arrested after assault on Mayville State campus

Latest News

Fargo Cass Public Health
Fargo Cass Public Health holding COVID-19 rapid testing event
Willow City bar owner seeks money to file suit over closures
North Dakota bill would charge abortion provider with murder
A preliminary crime report released Wednesday showed that violent crime including homicide,...
Tumultuous year results in more serious crime in St. Paul
Weather - Valley Today - January 14
Weather - Valley Today - January 14