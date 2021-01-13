Gov. Tim Walz activates Minnesota National Guard

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he activated the Minnesota National Guard to assist state and local law enforcement in public safety efforts in Saint Paul over the coming days. The Governor’s action follows the violent insurrection at the United States Capitol last week and national reports of possible armed protests at state capitol buildings.

The Minnesota National Guard will work in coordination with other state resources, including the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers, as well as local law enforcement. In addition to the fence around the Minnesota Capitol that has been in place since last summer, the State Patrol has increased its presence to respond to various threats and prevent unlawful entry into the building and has continued to enhance readiness through training, equipment, and personnel.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.