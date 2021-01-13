Fargo Cass Public Health transitioning to next phase in COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health has announced a tentative timeline for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The health department expects to begin vaccinating people in priority group 1B the week of January 18th. This tier includes older individuals and those with underlying health conditions.

FCPH says to look out for emails, calls, or notifications from your doctor. Providers who are giving the vaccine will reach out to their patients with information about how and when they can schedule an appointment.

If you don’t have a healthcare provider, or if the COVID-19 vaccine will not be available through your provider, Cass County residents may utilize the COVID-19 Vaccine - Phase 1B Resident Contact Form to share their information with FCPH.

Members of the community are encouraged to check in with family and friends in Phase 1B priority groups to make sure they get in touch with their healthcare provider.

Phase 1B includes the following (in order of priority):

· Persons age 75 and older

· Persons age 65 – 74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions

· Staff and persons living in other congregate settings (i.e., corrections, group homes, treatment centers, homeless shelters, etc.)

· Persons age 65 and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions

· Persons age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions

· Persons with two or more high-risk medical conditions regardless of age

· Child care workers

· Workers employed by preschools or Kindergarten through 12th grade: Teachers, nutritional services, aides, bus drivers, principals, administrative staff, custodians, etc.

FCPH wants to remind everyone that you must receive both doses of the vaccine. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses separated by 28 days; the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses separated by 21 days. Vaccine record cards will be provided as documented proof of vaccination and should be kept in a safe location.

Residents should continue practicing recommended public health prevention measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, which include wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, good hand hygiene and staying home when sick. Additionally, residents are also encouraged to rely on credible sources for reliable information about COVID-19 vaccine. Both the North Dakota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide information on this important topic.

