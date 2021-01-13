Exclusive: Suspect in Motel 6 shooting speaks out

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Louisiana woman is speaking out tonight after police say she fired a gun at a man at the Motel 6 in Fargo early Wednesday morning.

Police 32-year-old Demetria Joseph fired a gun one time toward a man in the motel hallway, but didn’t hit him.

“I just did that to scare him, to let him know, ‘You got the wrong one,’” Joseph said in a jailhouse phone call today. Due to COVID-19 precautions, our team was not able to meet with Joesph in person.

Joseph says she was kicked out of her friend’s hotel room around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, which left her with nowhere else to go.

“I’m not from here. I don’t know nobody out here. So, why would you put me out in the middle of nowhere and it’s cold as hell? That don’t make no sense,” she said. Joseph said she’s only been in Fargo since around Christmas.

Joseph says while she wasn’t happy with the man’s actions, she went to the front desk to try to figure something out. She says a few minutes later the man came out to find her in the main lobby.

“What made you fire the gun? Were you scared for your safety?” our crime and safety reporter Bailey Hurley asked.

“I really was. I was scared that he was going to come up there and do something,” Joseph said. “Just because you stronger than me, you taller than me, I’m going to always protect myself regardless. I’ve always got God on my side.”

Joseph says if God can forgive her for her actions, she hopes those working at the motel Tuesday night and the people of Fargo can, too.

“I apologize to Fargo from the bottom of my heart,” she said. “I didn’t do anything wrong. I was just trying to defend myself. Anybody would do that; Any black female who had been abused all their life.”

We also spoke with a woman who was working at the front desk when the shooting unfolded. She wanted to remain anonymous for her safety, but tells Valley News Live she was doing paperwork when she heard what sounded like fireworks. She says she locked herself in her office while she called police. The woman tells Valley News Live while she’s still shaken up today, she’s just glad no one was hurt or killed.

Fargo Police say in 2020 alone, they have responded to 384 calls for service at Motel 6. They say of those calls, 37 of them resulted in criminal charges ranging from assaults, domestics, narcotics and serving warrants.

