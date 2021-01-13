Advertisement

Cass County Sheriff’s office urging caution on lakes

Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a wide range of ice conditions on area lakes.

The unseasonably warm month of December and January has caused some good early ice conditions to deteriorate and the thaw freeze cycles have opened up large cracks and ice heaves on area lakes. It has been reported that the area of Walker Bay, a popular recreation spot of Leech Lake, is seeing a wide variety of ice thickness from as little as 5″ to 15″.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office urges extreme caution on all area lakes while individuals are utilizing these lakes for a wide variety of recreation and shares the following safety information.

1 - No ice should ever be considered safe.

2 - Check existing ice conditions as you travel.

3 - Check with local bait shops, resorts, gas stations, other fisherman for conditions.

4 - Consider other means of transportation other than a motor vehicle. (ATV, snowmobile or foot travel are good choices)

5 - Do not travel on the lake after dark.

6 - Always notify someone of the area you are traveling in and your expected return time.

7 - Carry a cell phone.

8 - Be familiar with the lake - carry a map.

9 - If you need emergency assistance, call 911.

10 - Consider a GPS unit to help you on and off the lake.

11 - Avoid the use of alcohol.

12 - Pay attention to warning signs that are posted. Remember warning signs cannot be posted everywhere.

