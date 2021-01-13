Authorities have a suspect in recent ATM thefts in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last night around 8:15 PM, 38 year-old Joshua Fergus McCleary of rural Wheatland, ND was arrested in Dickinson, North Dakota.

McCleary is a suspect in a crime spree to include the theft of several ATM’s that spanned the counties of Cass, Barnes and LaMoure. At this time there have been no formal charges related to the ATM thefts. This investigation remains active and on-going at this time.

McCleary is facing charges related to a Cass County arrest warrant, along with felony theft of property, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of paraphernalia, and four new charges resulting from his arrest on January 12th in Dickinson.

As this investigation moves forward, more information will be made available. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has information that relates to these cases to contact our office at (701) 241-5800. After hours, contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660 and request to speak with a deputy.

