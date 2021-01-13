Advertisement

227 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 227 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the state.

In total, 1,357 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 42 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.33 percent.

There are now 1,749 active cases in North Dakota, with 72 patients hospitalized.

