Towner County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who stole charity money

Police say this same man tried to return a bottle from off the shelf at Lakes Liquor in Devil's Lake.
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Towner County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say stole a jar full of charity money from a gas station.

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the man stole a benefit jar full of bills and coins from the Cenex gas station in Cando, ND on the morning of January 11th.

The Sheriff’s Office says this same man tried to return a bottle from off the shelf at Lakes Liquor in Devil’s Lake on January 10th.

If you recognize the man or his vehicle, you’re asked to contact the Towner County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 968 - 4350.

