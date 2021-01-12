Advertisement

Records: Man grabbed woman by the throat, threatened others with broomstick

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after court documents say he grabbed a woman by the throat before threatening multiple people with a broomstick last weekend in Moorhead.

52-year-old Harrison Loper is charged with two counts of felony second degree assault, felony domestic assault and felony domestic strangulation.

Court documents say Moorhead Police were called just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 8 to Churches United for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they spoke with the female victim who said she and Loper had gotten in an argument. The victim stated Loper later grabbed her by the throat which caused her to ‘see stars.’

Documents say Loper then grabbed a broomstick and began aggressively swinging it at both the victim, as well as another staff member who tried to intervene.

Documents state Loper has two prior domestic assault-related convictions within the last 10 years.

If convicted, Loper could spend up to 22 years in prison.

