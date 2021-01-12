Police identify man involved in Moorhead stabbing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Moorhead Police say 27-year-old Juan Pablo Brown of Moorhead has been booked into the Clay County Jail on several charges.

Juan Brown is accused of stabbing a female on Sunday, January 10th in South Moorhead. Police say the victim is still in the hospital.

Brown is being held on 1st Degree Attempted Murder, 1st Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and Felony Domestic Assault.

ORIGINAL: Moorhead police are investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened before 2:30 p.m. at 1202 34th Ave S in Moorhead.

Officers said they found a woman with multiple stab wounds and she was taken to Essentia. No word on how she’s doing but the wounds appeared to be life-threatening.

The male suspect, who Moorhead police are not identifying right now, was found a short time later. He was taken to Sanford for self-inflicted actions.

Police said there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and they aren’t releasing any further information at this time.

