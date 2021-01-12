Advertisement

Package thief caught while trying to hide it

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A warning after a porch pirate was caught on camera. It’s a crime we’ve reported to you time and time again. It happened along 22nd street and 18th street in Fargo’s southside.

“I was home, but I was in the basement, so I didn’t hear anyone come to the door,” said Robert Lugert from south Fargo.

Luckily for Robert Lugert, his security camera was on guard and captured a woman walking up to his home in south Fargo. She knocked on the door, covered up the camera with her hand then using her elbow. She reached down to grab the package, put it under her coat and took off.

“It’s just more of the principle of it that they walked and just took something that wasn’t theirs. I mean, we can get it replaced obviously, hopefully anyway,” said Lugert.

Lugert said based on the timeline; the thief walked up to the home after watching his girlfriend leave for the store.

He filed a police report and hopes someone knows who the person is and contacts authorities. He added that if this person needs help, there are better ways to go about it.

“Reach out,” said Lugert. “You know people all over town happy to help. You just have to ask.”

Fargo police said they’ve seen numerous package thefts like this. To protect yourself, grab your packages as soon as you can or ship them where you work or to a friend or family member who you know will be home when it gets there.

Also, watch out for packages in apartment entryways.

If you know who the woman is, call police at 701-235-4493. And if you see something suspicious in your neighborhood, call authorities.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest announces several big names as 2021 headliners
News - (UPDATE): Three killed in Grand Forks roll-over crash
(UPDATE): Three killed in Grand Forks roll-over crash
Coronavirus
Is North Dakota out of the woods with COVID-19 yet?
COVID-19 graphic
More COVID variant cases found in Minnesota

Latest News

1,335 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths in Minnesota
Coronavirus
248 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in North Dakota
On Tuesday, the state launched a vaccine data dashboard.
Minnesota launches dashboard to track COVID-19 vaccine
Who will be next to receive the coronavirus vaccine and when? Valley Today's Brian Sherrod...
Who's Next To Get A Covid-19 Vaccine
Juan Brown
Police identify man involved in Moorhead stabbing