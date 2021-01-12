Package thief caught while trying to hide it

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A warning after a porch pirate was caught on camera. It’s a crime we’ve reported to you time and time again. It happened along 22nd street and 18th street in Fargo’s southside.

“I was home, but I was in the basement, so I didn’t hear anyone come to the door,” said Robert Lugert from south Fargo.

Luckily for Robert Lugert, his security camera was on guard and captured a woman walking up to his home in south Fargo. She knocked on the door, covered up the camera with her hand then using her elbow. She reached down to grab the package, put it under her coat and took off.

“It’s just more of the principle of it that they walked and just took something that wasn’t theirs. I mean, we can get it replaced obviously, hopefully anyway,” said Lugert.

Lugert said based on the timeline; the thief walked up to the home after watching his girlfriend leave for the store.

He filed a police report and hopes someone knows who the person is and contacts authorities. He added that if this person needs help, there are better ways to go about it.

“Reach out,” said Lugert. “You know people all over town happy to help. You just have to ask.”

Fargo police said they’ve seen numerous package thefts like this. To protect yourself, grab your packages as soon as you can or ship them where you work or to a friend or family member who you know will be home when it gets there.

Also, watch out for packages in apartment entryways.

If you know who the woman is, call police at 701-235-4493. And if you see something suspicious in your neighborhood, call authorities.

