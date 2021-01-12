NDHSAA makes changes to postseason tournaments

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota High School Sports Association has made some changes to postseason tournaments for two high school sports.

The tournament committee met on Tuesday and approved changes to state Hockey and Wrestling tournaments.

For wrestling, which will start on February 18th at the Fargodome, the individual matchups will be spread throughout the first two days of the event, while the team duel portion of the tournament will take place on February 20th.

Region Hockey tournaments will now be played on February 16th, 18th, and 20th. The quarterfinals for the boys and girls tournaments will be held at the site of the higher seeded team while the semi-finals and championship games for both tournaments will be held at NDSU.

The NDHSAA also announced that due to the lowered risk level, regular season tournaments and meets will now allow up to eight teams or 112 participants if there are more than eight schools.

Changes to other postseason tournaments will be announced at a later time.

