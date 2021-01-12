ND Moms Want Breastfeeding Laws Changed

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Some mothers are again pushing for the removal of what they describe as outdated language in state law governing breastfeeding in North Dakota. Under current law, women may breastfeed in public “in a discreet and modest manner.” A bill scheduled for a hearing in the state Capitol on Tuesday aims to remove that language and make it illegal and punishable by up to a $1,000 fine to prohibit a mother from breastfeeding. A near identical bill was rebuffed by the Republican-controlled Legislature two years ago. Democratic Rep. Gretchen Dobervich says the law is “antiquated” and that definitions of “discreet and modest” are subjective.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.