FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are in search of a creative and aggressive Multimedia Journalist for a strong NBC/CBS/CW newsroom that produces the most live local programming each week in the Fargo market. Beyond our #1 position in broadcast our digital presence is market leading with a social media footprint that dwarfs our closest competition. And did we mention we are the broadcast home for the NDSU Bison? Excited? If so, then let’s talk.

We need someone who understands how to craft great stories, develop leads and thrives on breaking news. The ideal candidate knows that no news ever happened in the newsroom and wants to get out in the community. You must be able to generate creative story ideas and know how to work contacts for leads. You must have an edge and be able to stand out to be successful in this position.

In today’s newsroom it’s critical that you can write, shoot and edit your own stories for both on-air and online and help grow our social media platforms. Previous anchoring and producing experience is a plus. One year of previous reporting experience is preferred.

We offer excellent benefits, dental, vision, 401(k) and of course a competitive salary as well as great fringe benefits. We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities. KVLY is part of Gray Television which currently holds stations in dozens of markets across the US. We are also the only television station in the Fargo market with a bureau in Washington D.C. staffed around the clock.

A valid driver license and an acceptable driving record are required. Please go to gray.tv/applynow to apply. You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to: Renee Nygren – Asst. News Director, Valley News Live, 1350 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103 or renee.nygren@valleynewslive.com.

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

