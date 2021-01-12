Advertisement

Minnesota businesses reopen for dine-in

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

For many Minnesota bars and restaurants, Monday couldn’t come soon enough.

Governor Tim Walz gave the green light for businesses to have dine-in service with a 50-percent capacity.

The owner of Erbert and Gerbert’s in Moorhead opened their doors, hoping customers are as excited as they are.

He said the day is a big step towards a sense of normalcy and hopes to reach 100-percent capacity.

“It’s been a long time since we had customers in to be able to sit down and eat, and we have a lot of requests from our regular customers, ‘how soon can we come in?’ So I’m looking forward to seeing some regular faces again,’” said Todd Beedy, Owner of Erbert and Gerbert’s.

On the Minnesota side, bar service will be allowed to resume with customers in groups of two. People will be able to order at the bar but have to go back to their tables. Service ends at 10 p.m.

