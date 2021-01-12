Advertisement

Indiana State opts out of 2021 Spring Football season

Missouri Valley Football Conference
Missouri Valley Football Conference(Associated Press)
By Devin Fry
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Indiana State has decided to opt out, and will not participate in the 2021 spring football season.

The sycamores made this decision after consulting with doctors and health officials.

They also cited the number of games played if they were to compete in both seasons, which would be 19 games in just under nine months.

The Sycamores play in the Missouri Valley Conference alongside NDSU, and are the first team in the conference to opt out of the spring season.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest announces several big names as 2021 headliners
News - (UPDATE): Three killed in Grand Forks roll-over crash
(UPDATE): Three killed in Grand Forks roll-over crash
Coronavirus
Is North Dakota out of the woods with COVID-19 yet?
Package theft
Package thief caught while trying to hide it
COVID-19 graphic
More COVID variant cases found in Minnesota

Latest News

College football’s early signing period began Wednesday.
JMU football adds Class of 2021 recruits during early signing period
North Dakota State University Bison logo
Eight-Game Spring Schedule Set for NDSU Football
University of North Dakota Memorial Union
Student athlete led group aims for inclusion at UND
College hockey delays start to 2020-21 season