Indiana State opts out of 2021 Spring Football season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Indiana State has decided to opt out, and will not participate in the 2021 spring football season.

The sycamores made this decision after consulting with doctors and health officials.

They also cited the number of games played if they were to compete in both seasons, which would be 19 games in just under nine months.

The Sycamores play in the Missouri Valley Conference alongside NDSU, and are the first team in the conference to opt out of the spring season.

