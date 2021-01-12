Grand Forks transitioning to phase 1B in the COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Plan

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Public Health Department and Altru Health System have completed vaccination of priority groups defined in Phase 1A per the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Plan.

Phase 1A included all healthcare workers in direct patient care, first responders, and long-term care residents and staff. The City of Grand Forks, the Grand Forks Public Health Department, and Altru Health System will be partnering to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public of Grand Forks County.

The city is transitioning to phase 1B of the North Dakota Department of Health plan. Community members who are 75 and older can contact the COVID hotline at 701.780.6358 to be included on a vaccine waitlist. Phase

1B includes individuals who meet the following criteria per the North Dakota COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Plan (tiers in order of priority):

● Persons age 75 and older

● Persons age 65 – 74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions. High-risk conditions are available via the CDC website

● Staff and persons living in other congregate settings (i.e., corrections, group homes, treatment centers, homeless shelters, etc.)

● Persons age 65 and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions

● Persons age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions

● Persons with two or more high-risk medical conditions* regardless of age

● Childcare workers

● Workers employed by preschools or Kindergarten through 12th grade: Teachers, nutritional services, aides, bus drivers, principals, administrative staff, custodians, etc.

Due to the amount of vaccine allocated to the State of North Dakota the time needed to vaccinate the 75 and older population may take several weeks. Those who fit in future tiers of phase 1B and future phases should refrain from calling until we communicate that we are moving into the next tier which is persons age 65 – 74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions.

