Gov. Walz to visit historical sites to call for peace

Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, declared a peacetime emergency in Minneapolis and said he was mobilizing the Minnesota National Guard after unrest broke out Wednesday night.(Source: WCCO via CNN)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz plans to visit several American history monuments across Minnesota this week as part of a call for peace and civility following an attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob last week.

Walz’s first stop will be the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul on Tuesday, followed by Wasioja Historic District in southern Minnesota on Wednesday and the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Duluth on Thursday.

The governor revealed on Monday that state troopers entered the living quarters of the residence this weekend to evacuate his 14-year-old son as a pro-Trump crowd gathered outside last week.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

