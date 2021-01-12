Fargo says no to snowmobile proposals

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There will be no snowmobiles allowed on the outskirts of Fargo. City leaders, Monday night, indicated they want no part of the idea proposed by Commissioner Tony Gehrig. He was in favor of allowing them during snow emergencies, especially for people, who might drive them to work, when streets were blocked. The commission also said no to Gehrig’s pitch to lower the penalties, for anyone caught driving within city limits. The law, as it stands, calls for up to 30 days in jail or 1500 dollar fine.

