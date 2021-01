FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fargo city commissioners have voted to extend the mask mandate for another month.

A city spokesperson said Governor Doug Burgum’s statewide mask mandate ends next week and just in case he doesn’t extend it; they want to make sure it stays in effect.

There will be a mask mandate until February 18th; then they will reevaluate.

