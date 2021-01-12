Concerns over parking as students go back to school

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Parents, teachers and students at a south Fargo school are voicing concerns over the expected race to find a spot when in-person learning starts next week.

The parents of students we talked to at Davies High School said the parking lot is already packed. Although no one was willing to go on camera, the biggest thing they are worried about is that the district will not require parking permits this semester, which they say will make matters much worse.

Fargo Public Schools also turned down our request for an on-camera interview but said Davies sent information to students reminding them of where to park come next week.

Since students started the school year in the hybrid learning model, they didn’t make high schoolers buy a parking pass because half the students went to school.

The district said there are only a finite number of spaces open in their parking lots, permits or not.

Another struggle that occurs each spring, that’s when freshmen students get their licenses, putting additional pressure on available parking.

Some parents said they are looking forward not to have to buy a parking pass this semester.

Others said they’ll be sending their kids to schools earlier to beat the rush.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.