Bill aims to ban transgender athletes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state legislature introduced a bill that would ban transgender students from participating in the high school sports for their gender identity.

House Bill 1298 says any entity that receives public funding from the state is not allowed to let anyone participate on an athletic team that’s exclusively for males or females. Rather, participants can only play on the teams that match the gender on a person’s original birth certificate at the time of birth.

The bill also bans a publicly-funded entity to sponsor an event where athletes play in a gender-exclusive event but are not of the sex assigned to them on their original birth certificate.

Those who oppose the bill says they hope this bill never sees the light of day.

“It’s disappointing that this type of legislation is being introduced here in North Dakota. We’re in the middle of a public health crisis, and this is what some Republican legislators seem to think is a priority right now when it hasn’t been an issue in North Dakota,” said House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

The North Dakota High School Activities Association already has a policy in place for transgender athletes.

A student that has undergone treatment regarding testosterone is qualified to compete in the gender not associated with their original birth certificate.

