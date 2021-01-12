Advertisement

Beltrami County police recover body from Lake Irving in Bemidji

Police in Beltrami County have recovered the body of a man whose car fell through the ice.
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Beltrami County have recovered the body of a man whose car fell through the ice on Lake Irving in Bemidji.

According to a press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, police and fire officials responded to reports of a car going through the ice at around 1 p.m. on January 10th.

They found tire tracks leading to a hole in the ice and began to search the area using divers, underwater cameras and unmanned aircraft.

On Monday, January 11th, searchers recovered the body of an adult male using an underwater remotely operated vehicle. He was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police say the victim’s name will be released after the autopsy is completed.

