248 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 248 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths in the state.

In total, 1,355 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 44 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 4.62 percent.

There are now 1,763 active cases in North Dakota, with 70 patients hospitalized.

