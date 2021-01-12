Advertisement

2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio says two U.S. Capitol Police officers have been suspended as a result of their actions during last week’s attack on the Capitol.

Ryan told reporters on Monday that one of the officers took a selfie with someone and the second officer put on a “Make America Great Again” hat. He says of the latter that the “interim chief determined that to be qualifying for immediate suspension.”

Thousands of pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee and hide. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.

The congressman says Capitol Police are looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated the incursion “at a big level or small level in any way.”

Ryan says they don’t want an officer working on President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration “who was not doing the job on the Jan. 6th event.”

Capitol Police did not immediately reply to a request for more details.

Ryan serves as chair of a House subcommittee that oversees funding for Capitol Police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest announces several big names as 2021 headliners
News - (UPDATE): Three killed in Grand Forks roll-over crash
(UPDATE): Three killed in Grand Forks roll-over crash
Coronavirus
Is North Dakota out of the woods with COVID-19 yet?
Package theft
Package thief caught while trying to hide it
COVID-19 graphic
More COVID variant cases found in Minnesota

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
FBI arrests fur-wearing NYC man on Capitol riot charges
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, poses during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep....
COVID fears grow in Capitol as three lawmakers test positive
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement
Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol...
House returns after Capitol siege; Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ over impeachment
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years