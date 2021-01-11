WE Fest announces several big names as 2021 headliners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - WE Fest has announced 2021′s Headliners. The festival will open with Florida Georgia Line on Thursday, August 5. Dierks Bentley will perform Friday, August 6, and Blake Shelton on Saturday, August 7. Three-day festival tickets will be available for purchase beginning Friday, January 15 at 10am CST.

August 5 - 7, 2021 will mark the long-awaited return of the legacy country music festival. For 37 years, the massive three-day festival has made its home at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes Minnesota.

GRAMMY-nominated duo Florida Georgia Line has been making history since 2012. The global superstars are the first and only Country act to achieve two RIAA DIAMOND-certified singles, with 11X PLATINUM, #1 breakout “Cruise” and 10X PLATINUM, #1 “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha. FGL is set to premiere their highly-anticipated fifth studio album, LIFE ROLLS ON (BMLG Records), February 12. They have tallied 17 career #1 singles, 13.1+ billion streams, sold more than 33.9 million tracks and 4.7 million albums worldwide, logged 1.5 billion video views, and played to over 4 million fans spanning massive arena and stadium headline tours. FGL has been honored by ACM, AMA, Billboard, CMA, and CMT Music Awards.

Dierks Bentley continues to be a dominant voice for the genre with over 6.4 billion overall digital streams. The “ultra-personal material” (Rolling Stone) behind his current single “Living” follows Bentley’s 18th career #1 and ACM award-winning hit “Burning Man,”. Reaching a new creative high while “making music designed to challenge” (New York Times), Bentley co-wrote 10 of 13 tracks on THE MOUNTAIN, which earned him the highest debut sales of his career and became his seventh chart-topping album. Bentley has amassed countless nominations from the ACMs, CMAs, Billboard Music Awards, and more while also earning 14 GRAMMY nominations.

Country music mega-star Blake Shelton extends his superstar status with his single, “Happy Anywhere” featuring Gwen Stefani that marked his 28th No. 1 on the country airplay charts. Shelton was also recently named Country Artist of the Year at the E! People’s Choice Awards for the third consecutive year. As a coach for the Emmy Award-winning television show The Voice, Shelton is a seven-time champion, most recently with his contestant Todd Tilghman. The Grand

Ole Opry member also remains focused on his Ole Red partnership with Ryman Hospitality, with locations currently in Tishomingo, Nashville, Gatlinburg, and Orlando. With award wins nearing the hundreds, Shelton remains a force in the industry with ACM (5), AMA (2), CMA (10), CMT (11), and People’s Choice Awards (5), among many others.

Three-day festival tickets and camping passes will be available to purchase beginning Friday, January 15 at 10 am CST. Fans are encouraged to watch the website and social media channels for the latest information.

