UND Hockey wins first game of 2021, defeats Colorado College

(KVLY)
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After their series against Omaha was postponed, the UND Hockey team finally got the second half of their season started on Sunday, defeating Colorado College 3-0 on Sunday Night.

UND jumped out to an early lead thanks to a Tyler Klevin goal midway through the first period.

The second period is where the sticks came alive for North Dakota with Grant Mismash and Collin Adams adding scores to secure the 3-0 lead.

Matt Kiersted finished with two assists to lead the team in that category while Adam Scheel earned a shutout between the pipes, securing 27 saves in the process.

The fighting hawks are now 8-2-1 on the season, and will be in action down in Colorado Springs again on Monday Night to finish off the series.

