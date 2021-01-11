NDT - Getting More from your Smoothie

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Best Veggies To Sneak Into Smoothies:

Spinach

Zucchini

Kale

Romaine Lettuce

Celery

Avocado

Sweet Potato

Squash

Carrots

Pumpkin Puree

Cauliflower (steam first)

Beets

Perfect Smoothie Recipe:

1-2 servings of veggies

1-2 servings of fruit (frozen is best)

1-2 servings of extra add-ins (nuts/seeds/superfoods)

½ cup liquid (plant-based milk, coconut water)

Ice

Tip: Keep bananas, berries, and some veggies cut up in your freezer

Dreamy Green Smoothie (serves 1)

½ large banana, frozen

1 cup spinach (about a handful)

¼ avocado

1 scoop vanilla protein powder (vegan/plant based)

½ cup coconut milk (or other non-dairy milk)

*Ideas for add-ins: cucumber, arugula, celery, pear, kiwi, green apple, frozen pineapple or mango, matcha green tea powder, spirulina powder, pumpkin seeds

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a high-speed blender.

Blend until creamy and smooth.

Add more banana or avocado for creaminess; add more spinach for deeper green hue.

Add 1-2 dates if you need it a little sweeter.

Add any other add-ins and top with any toppings you desire!

Midwest Unicorn Superfood Smoothie (serves 1)

1 frozen banana, cut into chunks

½ - 1 c frozen mango, chopped

¼ avocado, chopped

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 c coconut milk (or other non-dairy milk)

Handful ice

Blend all ingredients, separate half into separate container.

½ tsp spirulina powder

1/2 c zucchini

½ c packed spinach to other half remaining in blender, blend.

Blueberry Bliss Smoothie (serves 1)

½ large banana, frozen

½ cup blueberries, frozen

½ cup zucchini, frozen

½ - 1 cup spinach

½ Tbsp ground flax meal

1 Tbsp hemp hearts (hulled hemp seeds)

½ cup coconut milk (or other non-dairy milk)

*Ideas for add-ins/toppings: any other mixed berries, nut or seed butter, vegan vanilla protein powder, kale, honey dew melon, chia seeds, slivered almonds

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a high-speed blender.

Blend until creamy and smooth.

Add more zucchini for creaminess; add 1-2 dates if you need it a little sweeter.

Add any other add-ins and top with any toppings you desire!

Smoothie Bowl Base Recipe (serves 1)

1 frozen banana

1 c frozen berries or other fruit (or use to top smoothie)

½ c frozen cauliflower

½ avocado

½ c coconut milk (or other non-dairy milk)

1 scoop plant-based vanilla protein powder

Handful ice

Blend ingredients and pour into bowl.

Next is the fun part, the toppings!

Toppings:

Seeds, Nuts, Unsweetened Coconut, Fresh Berries, Superfoods

