NDT - Getting More from your Smoothie
Best Veggies To Sneak Into Smoothies:
Spinach
Zucchini
Kale
Romaine Lettuce
Celery
Avocado
Sweet Potato
Squash
Carrots
Pumpkin Puree
Cauliflower (steam first)
Beets
Perfect Smoothie Recipe:
1-2 servings of veggies
1-2 servings of fruit (frozen is best)
1-2 servings of extra add-ins (nuts/seeds/superfoods)
½ cup liquid (plant-based milk, coconut water)
Ice
Tip: Keep bananas, berries, and some veggies cut up in your freezer
Dreamy Green Smoothie (serves 1)
½ large banana, frozen
1 cup spinach (about a handful)
¼ avocado
1 scoop vanilla protein powder (vegan/plant based)
½ cup coconut milk (or other non-dairy milk)
*Ideas for add-ins: cucumber, arugula, celery, pear, kiwi, green apple, frozen pineapple or mango, matcha green tea powder, spirulina powder, pumpkin seeds
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a high-speed blender.
Blend until creamy and smooth.
Add more banana or avocado for creaminess; add more spinach for deeper green hue.
Add 1-2 dates if you need it a little sweeter.
Add any other add-ins and top with any toppings you desire!
Midwest Unicorn Superfood Smoothie (serves 1)
1 frozen banana, cut into chunks
½ - 1 c frozen mango, chopped
¼ avocado, chopped
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1 c coconut milk (or other non-dairy milk)
Handful ice
Blend all ingredients, separate half into separate container.
½ tsp spirulina powder
1/2 c zucchini
½ c packed spinach to other half remaining in blender, blend.
Blueberry Bliss Smoothie (serves 1)
½ large banana, frozen
½ cup blueberries, frozen
½ cup zucchini, frozen
½ - 1 cup spinach
½ Tbsp ground flax meal
1 Tbsp hemp hearts (hulled hemp seeds)
½ cup coconut milk (or other non-dairy milk)
*Ideas for add-ins/toppings: any other mixed berries, nut or seed butter, vegan vanilla protein powder, kale, honey dew melon, chia seeds, slivered almonds
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a high-speed blender.
Blend until creamy and smooth.
Add more zucchini for creaminess; add 1-2 dates if you need it a little sweeter.
Add any other add-ins and top with any toppings you desire!
Smoothie Bowl Base Recipe (serves 1)
1 frozen banana
1 c frozen berries or other fruit (or use to top smoothie)
½ c frozen cauliflower
½ avocado
½ c coconut milk (or other non-dairy milk)
1 scoop plant-based vanilla protein powder
Handful ice
Blend ingredients and pour into bowl.
Next is the fun part, the toppings!
Toppings:
Seeds, Nuts, Unsweetened Coconut, Fresh Berries, Superfoods
