Some restaurants, bars playing it safe amid governor restrictions

(Valley News Live) -

Governors on both sides of the river are loosening restrictions on restaurants and bars, including Minnesota, which will open for dine-in starting January 11th. Not all businesses are participating.

Minnesota bars and restaurants said they are hard at work prepping for Monday.

“We’re hopeful to get back to business and that we don’t have to go through anything like this again,” said Cathy Tefft, General Manager at Mick’s Office and JC Chumley’s in Moorhead.

Tefft said she’s ready to open doors for dine-in. She’s excited to see regulars while offering up dollar taps, beer cheaper than gas.

“Lots of fun events going on at both bars,” said Tefft. “50-percent capacity, and we’ll space tables, following all the same sanitation procedures that we had in place prior to the shutdown.”

Not all businesses on both sides of the river are participating.

“We’re doing a pretty good takeout business,” said Casey Absey, Owner of Blackbird Wood Fire Pizza.

Blackbird Wood Fire Pizza in Fargo is holding off on dine-in service amid North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum easing restrictions from 50 to 65-percent capacity.

“I feel bad on one end because I know people want to come in and eat and it’s good business, but it’s about more than that,” said Absey.

Many are trying to do their part while hoping for more good news to come.

On the Minnesota side, bar service will be allowed to resume with customers in groups of two. People will be able to order at the bar but have to go back to their tables. Service ends at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.