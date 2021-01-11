Advertisement

Fargo Public Schools returning to in-person instruction next week

Students will be back in the classroom for in-person instruction starting January 19th
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools students are returning to the classroom next week.

According to superintendent Rupak Gandhi, students will stay in their current learning model through January 15th. When the next semester begins on January 19th, students will be back in the classroom for in-person instruction.

This affects students in elementary, middle and high schools.

The FPS COVID-19 Instructional Planning Committee will meet again on February 8th, where they will review the COVID-19 situation in the district. They will also discuss the status of a potential vaccination plan for staff.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WE Fest announces several big names as 2021 headliners
News - (UPDATE): Three killed in Grand Forks roll-over crash
(UPDATE): Three killed in Grand Forks roll-over crash
Coronavirus
Is North Dakota out of the woods with COVID-19 yet?
Package theft
Package thief caught while trying to hide it
COVID-19 graphic
More COVID variant cases found in Minnesota

Latest News

1,335 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths in Minnesota
Coronavirus
248 new Covid cases, 3 more deaths in North Dakota
On Tuesday, the state launched a vaccine data dashboard.
Minnesota launches dashboard to track COVID-19 vaccine
Who will be next to receive the coronavirus vaccine and when? Valley Today's Brian Sherrod...
Who's Next To Get A Covid-19 Vaccine
Juan Brown
Police identify man involved in Moorhead stabbing