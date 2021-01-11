Fargo Public Schools returning to in-person instruction next week

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools students are returning to the classroom next week.

According to superintendent Rupak Gandhi, students will stay in their current learning model through January 15th. When the next semester begins on January 19th, students will be back in the classroom for in-person instruction.

This affects students in elementary, middle and high schools.

The FPS COVID-19 Instructional Planning Committee will meet again on February 8th, where they will review the COVID-19 situation in the district. They will also discuss the status of a potential vaccination plan for staff.

