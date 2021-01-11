Fargo Police warn of high-risk sex offender in city

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Police Department is warning the community about a high-risk sex offender living in the city.

26-year-old Damion Winter Orton will be staying at 734 College St N, Fargo, ND.

Orton was convicted of Sexual Imposition on December 29, 2014, in Burleigh County District Court. When Orton was 19 years old, he asked a 14 year old female runaway who was intoxicated and on drugs to have sex. When she said no, he held her down and had intercourse with her. He is a lifetime registrant

High-risk sex offenders are considered the most likely to re-offend.

