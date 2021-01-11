Eagles fire Head Coach Doug Pederson; Wentz future still unclear

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Monday that they would be parting ways with Head Coach Doug Pederson, the only coach to lead the Franchise to a Superbowl title.

Pederson led the Eagles to three playoff appearances, two division titles, a conference championship and, of course, the Super Bowl in 2018.

The Eagles are coming off of a 4-11-1 season this year, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and finishing with their worst record since 2012.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortenson, who cited sources close to the team, Pederson’s relationship with former NDSU star and now Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz had deteriorated to the point where they could not be salvaged.

Many speculated that he would ask for a trade this coming offseason, but sources within the league say that Pederson’s firing increases the odds of Wentz staying with the team.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.